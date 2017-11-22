Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Misses practice Wednesday

Hurns (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

While he hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union relays that Hurns was sporting a protective boot as of Tuesday, which does not bode well for the wideout's Week 12 status.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories