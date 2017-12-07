Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Missing practice again
Hurns (ankle) isn't expected to practice Thursday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Hurns hasn't practiced in any capacity since suffering a right high-ankle sprain Nov. 12 against the Chargers, likely putting him in line to miss his fourth consecutive game. Assuming Hurns remains out for Sunday's showdown with the Seahawks, Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole would see the majority of the snaps at wide receiver.
