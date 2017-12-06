Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Missing practice Wednesday

Hurns (ankle) will be held out of practice Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

While Hurns will have two more practices this week to show that he's made progress in his recovery from the right high-ankle sprain, his absence Wednesday doesn't offer much encouragement about his ability to play Sunday against the Seahawks. Hurns has missed the Jaguars' past three games with the injury, resulting in Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole taking on elevated roles in the team's passing attack.