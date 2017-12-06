Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Missing practice Wednesday
Hurns (ankle) will be held out of practice Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
While Hurns will have two more practices this week to show that he's made progress in his recovery from the right high-ankle sprain, his absence Wednesday doesn't offer much encouragement about his ability to play Sunday against the Seahawks. Hurns has missed the Jaguars' past three games with the injury, resulting in Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole taking on elevated roles in the team's passing attack.
More News
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.