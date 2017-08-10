Jaguars' Allen Hurns: No action expected Thursday

Hurns (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game at New England, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Hurns was removed from Monday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, which will remove the potential for an appearance in the Jaguars' first exhibition. The team's top two wideouts, Allen Robinson and Marqise Lee, may not see the field much Thursday, allowing rookie Dede Westbrook, Arrelious Benn and others a chance to prove their worth. Meanwhile, Hurns will be contained to rehabilitation until he receives clearance for practice.