Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Not expected to play Sunday
Hurns (ankle) isn't expected to play Sunday against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
With Marqise Lee (ankle) already ruled out Sunday, it looks like the Jaguars' Week 16 wideout corps will be led by Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and Jaydon Mickens. Meanwhile, Jaelen Strong, who was promoted to the team's active roster earlier this week, is on hand as a depth option.
