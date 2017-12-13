Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Not expected to take practice field

Hurns (ankle) is not expected to practice Wednesday.

Hurns continues to recover from an ankle injury suffered in mid-November, and it does not appear Wednesday will be the day he gets back on the practice field. He will have a couple more opportunities to get some work in prior to Sunday's matchup with the Titans, but given the length of his absence, he is going to get in some sort of practice before returning to game action.

