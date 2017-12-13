Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Not expected to take practice field
Hurns (ankle) is not expected to practice Wednesday.
Hurns continues to recover from an ankle injury suffered in mid-November, and it does not appear Wednesday will be the day he gets back on the practice field. He will have a couple more opportunities to get some work in prior to Sunday's matchup with the Titans, but given the length of his absence, he is going to get in some sort of practice before returning to game action.
More News
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...