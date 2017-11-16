Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Not in line to practice Thursday
Hurns (ankle) isn't expected to practice Thursday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Hurns still required the assistance of a walking boot and crutches while he was on the sideline during Wednesday's practice, so it's not surprising that he won't be ready to return to the field a day later. Unless the wideout displays dramatic progress in his recovery from the right ankle sprain before the Jaguars' final practice of the week Friday, don't count on him suiting up Week 11 against the Browns.
More News
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.