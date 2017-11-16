Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Not in line to practice Thursday

Hurns (ankle) isn't expected to practice Thursday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Hurns still required the assistance of a walking boot and crutches while he was on the sideline during Wednesday's practice, so it's not surprising that he won't be ready to return to the field a day later. Unless the wideout displays dramatic progress in his recovery from the right ankle sprain before the Jaguars' final practice of the week Friday, don't count on him suiting up Week 11 against the Browns.