Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Not practicing Friday

Hurns (ankle) did not suit up for Friday's practice, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Hurns practiced Thursday for the first time since Week 10, but he is either being rested Friday or dealing with some soreness, as he was not spotted on the practice field Friday. Hurns' participation Thursday gives him a chance to return to action this week, but he could need more practice time before doing so.

