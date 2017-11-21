Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Not practicing Tuesday
Hurns (ankle) will sit out practice Tuesday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Hurns missed his first game of the season in the Week 11 win over the Browns while battling the right high-ankle sprain, with Keelan Cole (three catches for 24 yards on six targets) and the newly activated Dede Westbrook (three catches for 35 yards on six targets) primarily filling his volume in the passing game. While Hurns isn't starting Week 12 preparations on a good note, he'll still have a few more opportunities to prove he's healthy in advance of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
