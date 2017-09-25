Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Reaches end zone Sunday
Hurns had three catches for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-7 win over the Ravens.
Hurns caught all three of his targets on what was an uncharacteristically efficient day for Blake Bortles, who tossed four touchdowns and didn't turn the ball over. Through three games, Hurns' yardage totals haven't been overly spectacular, but he's reached the end zone in two straight weeks and should continue to be one of Bortles' top targets in the season-long absence of Allen Robinson (knee).
