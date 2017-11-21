Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Remains in walking boot

Hurns (ankle) remains in a walking boot, but no longer requires the assistance of crutches to move around, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

While it amounts to a positive step forward for Hurns, the wideout is seemingly trending toward a second straight absence to the right high-ankle sprain. According to John Reid of The Florida Times-Union, Hurns was held out of practice Tuesday, and it's unclear if he'll be able to get on the field in any capacity prior to Sunday's game against the Cardinals.