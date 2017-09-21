Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Returns to full practice

Hurns (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday.

Now that Allen Robinson is on IR, Hurns finds himself back in the fantasy discussion, in the Jaguars' starting lineup opposite Marqise Lee. Hurns was on the field for 88 percent of the Jaguars' snaps on offense in Week 2, catching six of his seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Titans. He's good to go for Week 3's game at Wembley Stadium in London, but his matchup against a rugged Baltimore defense is less than ideal.