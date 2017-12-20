Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Returns to limited practice
Hurns (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Hurns' return to practice comes at a good time, with the Ryan O'Halloran and Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union relaying that fellow wideout Marqise Lee (right ankle) was sporting a walking boot Wednesday, which puts Lee's status in question for Sunday's game against the 49ers. While Hurns, who last suited up for a game on Nov. 12, could return to action this weekend, he admits that he's still feeling the effects of the right high-ankle sprain. "I'm not going to be 100 percent, even weeks from now," Hurns acknowledged Wednesday.
