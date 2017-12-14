Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Returns to limited practice

Hurns (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.

Hurns hasn't played since Nov. 12, but his return to practice Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity, signals that he has a shot to return to action as soon as Sunday's game against the Texans. If he is able to return to action this weekend, it's unclear how involved Hurns would be in the Jaguars passing game out of the gate, with fellow wideouts Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole also in the mix.