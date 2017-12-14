Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Returns to limited practice
Hurns (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.
Hurns hasn't played since Nov. 12, but his return to practice Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity, signals that he has a shot to return to action as soon as Sunday's game against the Texans. If he is able to return to action this weekend, it's unclear how involved Hurns would be in the Jaguars passing game out of the gate, with fellow wideouts Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole also in the mix.
More News
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...