Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Returns to practice Sunday

Hurns (undisclosed) returned to practice Sunday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Hurns missed a few days of practice this week with an undisclosed injury and wasn't able to suit up for Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots. He was only able to participate in individual drills Sunday and will likely need to ramp up his activity level in the following days in order to play in this upcoming Thursday's matchup with the Bucs.