Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Ruled out for Week 14
Hurns (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Hurns hasn't practiced since suffering a sprained right ankle in Week 10 against the Chargers and will be sidelined for the fourth game in a row. The Jaguars have been splitting Hurns' snaps primarily between Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook in the previous three contests, and the same course of action will likely be in play Sunday.
