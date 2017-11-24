Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Ruled out this week

Hurns (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Hurns' ongoing absence sets the stage for Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook to continue to see added involvement in the Jaguars' passing offense in Week 12, while working behind top wideout Marqise Lee.

