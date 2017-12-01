Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Ruled out this week
Hurns (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Colts, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Hurns hasn't practiced since hurting his ankle late in Week 10's win over the Chargers, thus making his status for Week 14's tilt against the Seahawks cloudy as well. His outlook on that front could change if he's able to return to the field next week, but in the meantime, the Jaguars' wideout corps will continue to be headed by Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole.
