Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Ruled out this week

Hurns (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Though initially listed as a limited participant Thursday on the Jaguars' posted injury report, Friday's version now lists Hurns as a non-participant all week. In any case, Hurns is now set to miss his fifth straight game and as a result, Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole will head the team's Week 15 wideout corps.