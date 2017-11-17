Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Ruled out this week

Hurns (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

With Hurns out this week, look for Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook (assuming he's activated from IR) to see added opportunities in the Jaguars offense Sunday, while Marqise Lee maintains his status as the team's top wideout. Following a week in which he did not practice at all, Hurns' Week 12 status is cloudy at this time.