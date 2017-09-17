Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Scores in garbage time

Hurns caught six of seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-16 drubbing at the hands of the Titans.

Hurns produced 36 yards and a touchdown on his team's final drive, meaning he was quiet when the game was actually competitive. He and Marqise Lee are the two main receiving weapons remaining with Allen Robinson (knee) done for the year, but Jacksonville's passing offense seems incapable of producing meaningful results outside of garbage time. With the defense looking incredible in Week 1 and awful in Week 2, it's tough to say just how often Hurns will have the benefit of working against prevent defenses.