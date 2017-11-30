Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Set to miss another practice

The Jaguars aren't expecting Hurns (ankle) to take part in practice Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

With Hurns seemingly in line to go down as a non-participant for the second day in a row to begin the week of practice, it's looking unlikely that he'll be able to return from a two-game absence to play Sunday against the Colts. Hurns' ongoing absence has allowed Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook to pick up a fair share of offensive snaps alongside No. 1 wideout Marqise Lee.