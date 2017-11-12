Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Seven catches Sunday

Hurns turned nine targets into seven catches for 70 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Chargers.

Hurns led his team in receiving yards, but fellow wide receiver Marqise Lee got into the end zone for the second consecutive week while Hurns still hasn't found paydirt since Week 3. Quarterback Blake Bortles only managed 273 yards and that one touchdown on a season-high 51 passing attempts, so expectations for Jacksonville's passing game on the whole should remain low.