Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Seven catches Sunday
Hurns turned nine targets into seven catches for 70 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Chargers.
Hurns led his team in receiving yards, but fellow wide receiver Marqise Lee got into the end zone for the second consecutive week while Hurns still hasn't found paydirt since Week 3. Quarterback Blake Bortles only managed 273 yards and that one touchdown on a season-high 51 passing attempts, so expectations for Jacksonville's passing game on the whole should remain low.
More News
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Snags three passes•
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Tops 100 yards receiving Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Logs two catches in Week 5 win•
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Targeted 10 times against Jets•
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Reaches end zone Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Returns to full practice•
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...