Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Shut out in postseason win
Hurns failed to bring in the only target he saw in Sunday's 10-3 AFC wild-card win over the Bills.
It was an utterly forgettable day for the Jaguars' passing game as a whole, and particularly for the starting wideout duo of Hurns and Marqise Lee. Neither play brought in the sole target each saw, a rarity to say the least for a starting receiver in today's pass-centric NFL. Hurns will look to significantly improve his contributions in next Sunday's AFC divisional-round road tilt against the Steelers, but he notably brought in two of just three targets for 21 yards in a Week 5 victory against Pittsburgh that was dominated by a Jacksonville secondary that picked Ben Roethlisberger off on five occasions.
