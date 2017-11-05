Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Snags three passes

Hurns caught three of four targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over Cincinnati.

With Allen Robinson out, who is the go-to target in Jacksonville, it has gone back and forth between Hurns and Marquise Lee for much of the season, but Lee has now been targeted 28 times in the past three games and is averaging 20 yards per game more than Hurns during the span despite Hurns' 101-yard outing two weeks ago against the Colts. Hurns started the season off hot with two touchdowns in three games, but has now been scoreless in five straight contests and has topped 45 yards just once in that span. It now appears that Lee is the go-to target in a Jaguars offense that does most of its work on the ground.