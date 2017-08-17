Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Starting Thursday
Hurns will start Thursday's preseason game versus the Buccaneers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Hurns is filling in for the absent Marqise Lee, who is tending to a high-ankle sprain. With Lee's Week 1 availability up in the air, Hurns has a chance to stake a claim to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Allen Robinson. However, Hurns must prove that last year's disappointment was an aberration in order to get into the good graces of head coach Doug Marrone.
