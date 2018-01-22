Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Tallies 80 yards
Hurns snagged six of seven passes for 80 yards during Sunday's 24-20 AFC championship game loss to New England.
Hurns helped Jacksonville try to ice the game up 20-17 late in the fourth quarter, converting a 2nd and 9 with a 20-yard reception up the middle of the field. It was a big performance in a losing effort for Hurns, who was quiet in Jacksonville's first two playoff matchups, and it might also represent Hurns' final game in black and teal. Hurns has missed 11 games since signing a big $40.6 million contract two years back and the Jaguars can cut him in the offseason without a cap hit. With Allen Robinson expected back in 2018 and rookie Keelan Cole showing himself to be a big-play threat, the $7 million saved in getting rid of Hurns could make the difference in landing or not landing a free-agent target such as Kirk Cousins.
