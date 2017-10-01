Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Targeted 10 times against Jets
Hurns snagged four of 10 targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to the Jets.
Hurns was unable to connect with Blake Bortles more on Sunday than the first three weeks combined, six missed targets to two in the first three weeks. Hurns leads the team with 16 receptions to start the season and opportunities are certainly on the table with Allen Robinson out. Still, the most productive target in a run-first Jaguars team isn't necessarily someone you want to hang your hat on week in and week out.
