Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Three catches in opener

Hurns caught three of four targets for 42 yards in Sunday's season-opening 29-7 win at Houston.

Hurns led his team in catches and yards while tying Marqise Lee for the lead in targets. The passing game as a whole took a back seat to the rushing attack, with 39 of Jacksonville's 60 plays on offense staying on the ground. With Allen Robinson (knee) exiting this one early, Hurns and Lee should be the featured wide receivers in the coming weeks.