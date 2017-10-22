Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Tops 100 yards receiving Sunday

Hurns caught five of eight targets for 101 yards in Sunday's 27-0 victory over the Colts.

Hurns stepped up in a big way, leading the team in targets, catches and yards. He averaged a season-high 20 yards per catch in this one, thanks in large part to a 50-yard gain. Hurns should see plenty of looks on a weekly basis as the team's de facto No. 1 wideout, and he'll look to pick up where he left off in Week 9 against the Bengals after the upcoming bye.