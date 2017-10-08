Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Two catches in Week 5 win

Hurns turned three targets into two catches for 21 yards in Sunday's 30-9 win over the Steelers.

Hurns ranked second on the team to Marqise Lee in both targets and yards, but the Jacksonville passing game simply wasn't called upon for much with running back Leonard Fournette scoring two touchdowns and the defense adding a pair of interception return touchdowns. The 25-year-old wide receiver has proven himself incapable of providing consistent results in this offense, topping 50 yards just once through five weeks.