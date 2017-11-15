Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Won't practice Wednesday

Hurns (ankle) isn't scheduled to participate in practice Wednesday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

It's generally expected that Hurns will be sidelined for the Week 11 matchup with the Browns after he injured his right ankle in Sunday's win over the Chargers, with the wideout needing crutches and a walking boot to navigate around the locker room following the victory. With that in mind, Hurns' absence from Wednesday's practice doesn't come as a surprise, and it's quite likely the veteran won't take the field in any capacity this week. Assuming Hurns is out of the mix in Week 11, Marqise Lee (knee) would be the clear top target in the Jaguars' passing attack, with fellow wideouts Keelan Cole and rookie Dede Westbrook (abdomen), who is expected to be activated from injured reserve later this week, also perhaps in store for ample snaps on offense.