Jaguars' Allen Lazard: Joins Jaguars as UDFA
Lazard signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Lazard had a productive career at Iowa State, totaling 241 receptions for 3360 yards and 26 touchdowns, exiting as the program's all-time leader in receptions and yards. The 22-year-old has the frame (6-foot-5, 227 pounds) of a potential red-zone threat, and also had a good showing at the combine relative to his size (4.55 second 40-yard dash and 38-inch vertical). Regardless, Lazard will likely need to make quite an impression to have a chance of cracking the Jaguars' 53-man roster come September.
