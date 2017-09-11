Jaguars' Allen Robinson: ACL tear confirmed

Head coach Doug Marrone confirmed Robinson suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Sunday's victory at Houston, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The worst-possible scenario is now reality for the Jaguars' No. 1 wide receiver, who will miss his first action since sitting out the final six contests of his rookie season in 2014. The receiving corps already has three wideouts and one tight end populating injured reserve, but before the organization brings in any new recruits, Marqise Lee, Allen Hurns, Arrelious Benn and Keelan Cole represent the four WR still standing.