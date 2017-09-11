Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Confirmed to have ACL injury
The Jaguars confirmed that Robinson suffered an ACL injury in his left knee during Sunday's win over the Texans.
Robinson wasn't expected to have an MRI until Monday, but things seemed to be pointing in this direction all along. Even if he only suffered a partial tear of his ACL, he'd likely be out for the rest of the season while preparing to hit free agency in the spring. Robinson's absence could thrust Allen Hurns back into an every-down role, with undrafted rookie Keelan Cole the favorite to step up as the No. 3 receiver. Marqise Lee figures to be heavily targeted, and the Jags undoubtedly will stick with their run-first approach unless they're forced into catch-up mode. The team should have another update Monday, likely confirming that Robinson will need season-ending surgery.
