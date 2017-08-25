Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Connects with Henne
Robinson caught two of three targets for 50 yards in Thursday's preseason game against Carolina.
Unimpressive throughout the first half, Chad Henne finally provided a highlight shortly before the break when he dropped a perfect pass over Robinson's shoulder for a 37-yard gain. The duo hooked up for a 13-yard attempt earlier in the second quarter and failed to connect on another deep pass. Robinson didn't appear to play much, if at all, during the second half while Blake Bortles was under center. Regardless of who wins the quarterback competition, Robinson figures to see plenty of volume while struggling for efficiency. His big-play ability and likely red-zone workload should at least give him a chance to make up for the plethora of uncatchable targets he figures to get.
