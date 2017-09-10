Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Exits Sunday's Game
Robinson will not return to Sunday's season opener against the Texans after leaving the contest with a left knee injury.
Robinson caught one pass for 17 yards prior to his exit Sunday. In his absence, the Jaguars' Week 1 wideout corps figures to be headed by Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns.
