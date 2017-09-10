Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Exits with knee injury, return questionable

Robinson suffered a left knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Texans and is questionable to return, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Robinson limped to the sideline after making a first-down catch on the Jaguars' initial drive of the game, then proceeded to the locker room, presumably for further evaluation. The Jaguars should have an update on Robinson's condition shortly, but if the injury forces him from the contest, Marqise Lee, Allen Hurns and Keelan Cole could be in line for extended snaps on offense.