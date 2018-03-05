Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Expected back for OTAs

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said last week that Robinson (knee) is on track to take part in Organized Team Activities, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

While Robinson looks like he's progressing well in his recovery from September surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, it remains to be seen which team he'll report to in the spring when OTAs begin. Some added clarity on that front should come Tuesday, which marks the deadline for teams to designate players with the franchise tag. Even if Jacksonville declines to use its tag on Robinson, it's still expected that the team will extend a competitive multi-year contract offer to the 24-year-old in free agency, which opens March 14.