Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Hopes to stay put
Robinson (knee) -- who is eligible to become a free agent this offseason -- hopes to remain with the Jaguars, ESPN's Michael DiRocco reports.
Robinson -- who turns 25 in August -- continues to bounce back from September surgery to repair a torn left ACL, but the wideout is confident that he'll be "back at 100 percent and relatively soon." Given that he's coming off a significant injury, it's unclear if Robinson will have to settle for a one-year, prove-it offer or land a more lucrative multi-year deal. Moreover, the Jaguars also could elect to use their franchise tag on Robinson, which would pay him approximately $16 million next season. Another team with loads of cap space could potentially swoop in with a big offer, but we suspect that ultimately Jacksonville will find a way to retain Robinson, who caught a total of 153 passes for 2,283 yards and 20 TDs over the course of 32 games in 2015 and 2016.
