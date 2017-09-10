Play

Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Knee injury thought to be serious

Robinson is believed to have suffered a significant knee injury in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

We'll await further info here, but it appears as though Robinson could miss extended time. In that ominous scenario, next up for the team's wideout targets are Marqise Lee, Allen Hurns and Keelan Cole.

