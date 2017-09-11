Jaguars' Allen Robinson: May have torn ACL

Initial tests suggest Robinson suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.

The Jaguars won't know for sure until Robinson has an MRI on Monday, but it seems the team is already mentally preparing to play the rest of the season without its top wideout. With preseason star Dede Westbrook (knee) already on injured reserve and thus ineligible for the first half of the campaign, the Jags may have to lean on undrafted rookie Keelan Cole behind Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns. If the torn ACL is confirmed, Jacksonville will double down on its intention to deploy a run-heavy offense, though Leonard Fournette might find running room tougher to come by without Robinson drawing the attention of opposing safeties.