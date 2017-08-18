Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Sees team-high 10 targets Thursday
Robinson brought in five of 10 targets for 40 yards in Thursday's 12-8 preseason loss to the Bucs.
Robinson certainly got plenty of attention from both Blake Bortles and Chad Henne, but only brought in 50 percent of his targets. That represented a disturbingly similar ratio to the sub-par 48.3 percent success rate he tallied in a disappointing 2016, and Bortles' considerable struggles Thursday certainly put a damper on the overall prospects of the Jaguars' air attack. However, with the postgame news that Bortles and Henne are now in an open competition for the starting job, Robinson could potentially benefit from a change behind center. He'll look to improve on Thursday's numbers when the Jaguars face the Panthers next Thursday in the all-important third preseason game.
More News
-
Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Targeted once in preseason opener•
-
Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Not too worried about extension talks•
-
Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Held scoreless for sixth consecutive week•
-
Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Season-high 147 yards in Week 16•
-
Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Another disappointing outing in Week 15•
-
Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Snags one pass in losing effort•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...