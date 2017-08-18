Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Sees team-high 10 targets Thursday

Robinson brought in five of 10 targets for 40 yards in Thursday's 12-8 preseason loss to the Bucs.

Robinson certainly got plenty of attention from both Blake Bortles and Chad Henne, but only brought in 50 percent of his targets. That represented a disturbingly similar ratio to the sub-par 48.3 percent success rate he tallied in a disappointing 2016, and Bortles' considerable struggles Thursday certainly put a damper on the overall prospects of the Jaguars' air attack. However, with the postgame news that Bortles and Henne are now in an open competition for the starting job, Robinson could potentially benefit from a change behind center. He'll look to improve on Thursday's numbers when the Jaguars face the Panthers next Thursday in the all-important third preseason game.