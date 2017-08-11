Play

Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Targeted once in preseason opener

Robinson failed to catch his lone target in Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots.

Don't put much stock into this performance, as the team's starting passing offense worked just two drives. Jacksonville's focus in this one was sorting out its pecking order on the ground, though things only got more muddled in that regard with fourth-stringer Corey Grant outplaying the three household names at running back.

