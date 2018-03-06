Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Won't be tagged
Robinson (knee) won't receiver a franchise or transition tag from the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Robinson will hit free agency when the league year opens March 14 unless he's able to work out a contract with the Jaguars before that time. The team presumably doesn't want to take the chance that Robinson would simply view the franchise tag -- estimated at $16 million for wideouts -- as a player-friendly, prove-it deal while bouncing back from a torn ACL. The Jaguars likely still have interest in signing him to a cheaper one-year contract or even a multi-year pact that would keep his 2018 camp number far below $16 million. Should he ultimately hit the open market, Robinson would be one of the top players available. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone recently said the 24-year-old wideout is on track to participate in Organized Team Activities this spring.
