Abdullah earned a spot on the Jaguars' 53-man roster following a strong training camp, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.

Abdullah and LeQuint Allen (undisclosed) will enter the regular season as the rotational running backs behind co-starters Bhayshul Tuten (illness) and Chris Rodriguez. Abdullah played in only one of the Jaguars' three preseason games, but he did enough during training camp and joint practices to crack the 53-man roster for the 2026 campaign. The 2015 second-rounder appeared in 13 regular-season games for the Colts last year, finishing with 14 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown along with 16 catches (on 17 targets) for 99 yards.