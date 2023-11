Cisco (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Cisco missed his first game of the season Week 8 versus the Steelers due to a hamstring injury. Jacksonville was on bye last week, but that evidently wasn't enough time for Cisco to begin Week 10 prep with a full practice session. There's still a good chance he can play Sunday against San Francisco, but it would help his outlook if he could practice without limitations by the end of the week.