Cisco finished the season with 62 tackles (42 solo), a half-sack, four interceptions and a forced fumble in 15 games.

Cisco operated as Jacksonville's starting free safety for the second straight season, though he did sit out two games due to a hamstring and groin injury. The 23-year-old is entering the last year of his rookie contract and should have the same role for Jacksonville in 2024, depending on the organization's offseason additions.