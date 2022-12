Cisco (shoulder) is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Titans, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Cisco was forced to miss the Jaguars' Week 13 loss to the Lions while nursing a shoulder injury, which still ails him heading into Week 14. Head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that the safety is "day-to-day" this week, but if he can't go again Sunday, Andrew Wingard would likely draw another start.