Cisco (groin) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Cisco left Sunday's game against the Browns with a groin injury and did not return. Per John Shipley of SI.com, head coach Doug Pederson noted after Sunday's game that Cisco's status for Week 15 against the Ravens is up in the air. He would improve his chances of suiting up for Sunday's game significantly if he's able to log a practice session in some capacity.